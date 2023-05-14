NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dhirendra Shastri reaches Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 14, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Dhirendra Shastri's program has started in Bihar amid threats and speculations.

All Videos

DNA: BJP's 'clean sweep' in Municipal Corporation
7:27
DNA: BJP's 'clean sweep' in Municipal Corporation
VVIP guests arrive at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement
2:9
VVIP guests arrive at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: How much challenge to 'Brand Modi' in 2024?
43:11
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: How much challenge to 'Brand Modi' in 2024?
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
25:14
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA: Analysis of BJP's defeat in Karnataka... Distance from these issues... became the reason for the defeat
14:6
DNA: Analysis of BJP's defeat in Karnataka... Distance from these issues... became the reason for the defeat

Trending Videos

7:27
DNA: BJP's 'clean sweep' in Municipal Corporation
2:9
VVIP guests arrive at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement
43:11
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: How much challenge to 'Brand Modi' in 2024?
25:14
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
14:6
DNA: Analysis of BJP's defeat in Karnataka... Distance from these issues... became the reason for the defeat
dhirendra krishna shastri,dhirendra shastri,dhirendra shastri in bihar,bageshwar dham dhirendra shastri,dhirendra shastri patna,dhirendra shastri news,dhirendra krishna shastri bihar visit,pandit dhirendra krishna shastri,pandit dhirendra shastri,dhirendra shastri live news,dhirendra shastri in patna,Bihar news,baba bageshwar in bihar,Bihar,dhirendra shastri bageshwar dham,dhirendra shastri tej pratap warning,dhirendra shastri latest news,