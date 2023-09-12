trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661281
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dictator in Russia! South Korea's first reaction

|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
The grand meeting of G20 countries is being held in Delhi, while Putin and Kim Jong are going to meet in Russia. This is the meeting which can change the world order. Whatever is going to happen in this meeting, the fire of war can flare up a lot. This is the reason why America has also threatened Kiss due to the meeting between Putin and Kim. Including the entire NATO is worried. The question is, what will happen when Putin and Kim meet, due to which the war will take an even more destructive form?
Follow Us

All Videos

HP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives in Kullu to take stock of flood-affected areas
play icon1:10
HP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives in Kullu to take stock of flood-affected areas
UP: Clash breaks out between two groups over money in Ghaziabad’s Khora Gaon; one arrested
play icon2:5
UP: Clash breaks out between two groups over money in Ghaziabad’s Khora Gaon; one arrested
Mauritius PM Jugnauth, his wife offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi
play icon0:58
Mauritius PM Jugnauth, his wife offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi
Torrential rain, 'system' helpless, heavy for next 72 hours
play icon5:32
Torrential rain, 'system' helpless, heavy for next 72 hours
Modi government's agenda on PoK is clear! VK Singh made a big announcement
play icon0:37
Modi government's agenda on PoK is clear! VK Singh made a big announcement

Trending Videos

HP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives in Kullu to take stock of flood-affected areas
play icon1:10
HP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives in Kullu to take stock of flood-affected areas
UP: Clash breaks out between two groups over money in Ghaziabad’s Khora Gaon; one arrested
play icon2:5
UP: Clash breaks out between two groups over money in Ghaziabad’s Khora Gaon; one arrested
Mauritius PM Jugnauth, his wife offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi
play icon0:58
Mauritius PM Jugnauth, his wife offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi
Torrential rain, 'system' helpless, heavy for next 72 hours
play icon5:32
Torrential rain, 'system' helpless, heavy for next 72 hours
Modi government's agenda on PoK is clear! VK Singh made a big announcement
play icon0:37
Modi government's agenda on PoK is clear! VK Singh made a big announcement
America Big Threat To Kim Jong Un-Putin Meet,Kim Jong Un,President Vladimir Putin,russia ukraine conflict,Kim Jonj Un Vladimir Putin Meet,america warns north korea,Joe Biden Big Threat To Kim Jong Un,America Big Statement On North Korea,America Big Threat To Russia,America Big Threat To North Korea,Russia Invasion In Ukraine,America Russia Big News,America Big Threat To Kim Jong Un-Putin Arm Deal,Kim Jong Un-Vladimir Putin Arms Deal,Russia North Korea Arms Deal,