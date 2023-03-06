videoDetails

“Did we get freedom by sprinkling Gaumutra?”: Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP-RSS

| Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Maharashtra Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on March 05 held a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri. While addressing, he targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) for appropriating national icons and freedom fighters and also took an insulting jibe on cow urine. Uddhav Thackeray said,“Did our country attain independence by sprinkling cow urine? Did this happen that cow urine was sprinkled & we got freedom? This was not the case, freedom fighters sacrificed their lives then we got independence, “he said.