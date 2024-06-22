Advertisement
Digvijay Singh alleges BJP and RSS over NEET Controversy

|Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Today in TO THE POINT we will talk about political rhetoric on the irregularities in the NEET exam. Leaders of every party are making statements on the NEET exam according to their convenience. But Congress leader Digvijay Singh has reached a different level of rhetoric. Digvijay Singh has also raised the issue of Hindus and Muslims in the paper leak. Digvijay said that except 5-10%, all the students who appeared in the exam were Hindus. So is the paper leak not injustice to Hindus? He asked where are those who talk about Hindu interests. Why are the Prime Minister and RSS silent?

