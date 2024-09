videoDetails

Discount will be available on challan in Delhi!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 05:10 PM IST

Delhi Challan News: Discount will be available on challan in Delhi! Let us tell you that the people of Delhi have got a big relief. Kejriwal government has taken such a decision, due to which people will now get 50 percent discount on vehicle challans. However, the condition is that it has to be submitted within 90 days.