DK Shivakumar rejects three Deputy CM Formula in Karnataka

| Updated: May 17, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

After the results of the Karnataka Assembly, the election of the new Chief Minister has not yet taken place. Speculations are being seen one after the other. Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar does not accept the three deputy CM formula in Karnataka. Know what is the whole matter.