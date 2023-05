videoDetails

DK Shivakumar takes oath as Deputy CM

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Siddaramaiah has taken oath as the CM of Karnataka. Many stalwarts of the opposition attended the swearing-in ceremony. The swearing-in of the new government in Karnataka has taken place today. Siddaramaiah has taken oath as CM. At the same time, DK Shivakumar (DK Shivakumar) took the oath of the post of Deputy CM.