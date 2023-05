videoDetails

DK Shivakumar's hard work in Karnataka..but 'Siddaramaiah' will get the reward!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

The screw of the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka is still stuck. Both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have met Rahul Gandhi. DK Shivakumar has not even spoken to the media.