DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar

Sonam|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 02:10 AM IST
Class 12th board examination has started in Bihar from today. Today lakhs of students of the state took the examination at different centres...but at the examination centers of many districts today, students were stopped from taking the examination just because they had reached the centers late by just 1 or 2 minutes...

