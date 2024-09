videoDetails

DNA: 10 accused of Delhi riots acquitted by court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 02:32 AM IST

Ten accused from the 2020 Delhi riots, including Shahrukh, Tahir, Shoaib, and Parvez, have been acquitted by the courts. While Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind celebrates the verdict, questions loom over the Delhi Police's handling of the case. Watch this report.