DNA: 220 Crore IT Raid Congress: Who is Dheeraj Sahu?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 02:08 AM IST
Income Tax Department raided the premises of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu. Actually, this action of the Income Tax Department was started due to the apprehension of tax evasion in liquor related business, in which IT had started raids on the premises of the company related to liquor business on the charges of tax evasion. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, from whose premises such a huge amount has been seized, is not only an MP but also a big industrialist.
