Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2748128
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!

Sonam|Updated: May 10, 2024, 02:14 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
There are 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, there are still two phases of voting left in which 24 seats will be contested. That means voting is to be held on about 50 percent seats. This is the reason that after religion and caste, the war between Marathi versus Gujarati has intensified in Maharashtra. The uproar in the society of Ghatkopar has given more strength to this. Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut said that PM and Amit Shah are Gujaratis and compared them with Aurangzeb.

All Videos

DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
Play Icon01:37
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales
Play Icon02:59
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales
DNA: No SIM, now phone will be blocked directly
Play Icon02:41
DNA: No SIM, now phone will be blocked directly
DNA: What should be your healthy diet chart?
Play Icon04:21
DNA: What should be your healthy diet chart?
DNA: Can AC in your car cause Cancer?
Play Icon03:31
DNA: Can AC in your car cause Cancer?

Trending Videos

DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
play icon1:37
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales
play icon2:59
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales
DNA: No SIM, now phone will be blocked directly
play icon2:41
DNA: No SIM, now phone will be blocked directly
DNA: What should be your healthy diet chart?
play icon4:21
DNA: What should be your healthy diet chart?
DNA: Can AC in your car cause Cancer?
play icon3:31
DNA: Can AC in your car cause Cancer?