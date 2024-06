videoDetails

DNA: 3D darshan of Kashi Vishwanath!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

Till now devotees used to go to Baba Vishwanath temple for darshan but now the devotees coming to Baba's place will also be able to have 3D darshan of the temple. A trial regarding this is going on at the Darshan Center in Varanasi.