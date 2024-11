videoDetails

DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 02:38 AM IST

A New York Federal Court ruling against Gautam Adani and his associates over bribery charges has sent shockwaves through Indian markets, wiping out ₹2 lakh crore. What are the accusations, and how does this affect investors? Watch the full story.