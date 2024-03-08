NewsVideos
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones

Sonam|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 11:06 PM IST
AIIMS on Kids Mobile Addiction: Children are becoming victims of online gaming and they are spending most of the time playing games or looking at the mobile screen. At home, parents often warn them not to watch TV too closely, not to look too much at the mobile screen, not to play too many games on the mobile, but still the children do not agree. Whether children get food or not. Children of today's generation definitely need a mobile. For children, mobile is no longer just a means of passing time but is also a tool for spreading diseases. AIIMS has conducted a study regarding the increasing disease called Myopia in children.

