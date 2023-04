videoDetails

DNA: Al Aqsa Mosque shaken by Israeli attack in Ramadan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 12:59 AM IST

Bloody disputes between Israelis and Palestinians make international headlines every day. On Wednesday, Israeli police personnel entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque and started firing furiously. After which Saudi Arabia and Turkey have strongly condemned this attack.