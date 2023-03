videoDetails

DNA: America is hiding something on UFO?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

In a report of the US Defense Ministry Pentagon, it has been told that aliens are present and they are also keeping an eye on humans. American scientist has claimed that many alien ships are present in the Milky Way. Just as humans collect information by going into space, similarly aliens are also collecting our information.