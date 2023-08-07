trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646048
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Amit Shah's strong reply to I.N.D.I.A on Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
During the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the Delhi Service Bill 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the purpose of this bill is to bring corruption-free governance smoothly in Delhi. With a single provision of the bill, not even an inch of change is taking place in the system which was there earlier.

All Videos

Abhishek Bachchan Spotted Promoting His Upcoming Movie 'Ghoomer'
play icon0:31
Abhishek Bachchan Spotted Promoting His Upcoming Movie 'Ghoomer'
Baat Pate Ki: 400 kg lock, 30 kg key... Special lock made for Ram Mandir!
play icon35:50
Baat Pate Ki: 400 kg lock, 30 kg key... Special lock made for Ram Mandir!
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: BJP has to refrain from Manipur and Nuh violence- Congress spokesperson
play icon9:39
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: BJP has to refrain from Manipur and Nuh violence- Congress spokesperson
Delhi Service Bill passed in Rajya Sabha
play icon2:8
Delhi Service Bill passed in Rajya Sabha
Baat Pate Ki: Big victory for the Hindu side! Found Baba in the basement of Gyanvapi?
play icon7:31
Baat Pate Ki: Big victory for the Hindu side! Found Baba in the basement of Gyanvapi?

Trending Videos

Abhishek Bachchan Spotted Promoting His Upcoming Movie 'Ghoomer'
play icon0:31
Abhishek Bachchan Spotted Promoting His Upcoming Movie 'Ghoomer'
Baat Pate Ki: 400 kg lock, 30 kg key... Special lock made for Ram Mandir!
play icon35:50
Baat Pate Ki: 400 kg lock, 30 kg key... Special lock made for Ram Mandir!
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: BJP has to refrain from Manipur and Nuh violence- Congress spokesperson
play icon9:39
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: BJP has to refrain from Manipur and Nuh violence- Congress spokesperson
Delhi Service Bill passed in Rajya Sabha
play icon2:8
Delhi Service Bill passed in Rajya Sabha
Baat Pate Ki: Big victory for the Hindu side! Found Baba in the basement of Gyanvapi?
play icon7:31
Baat Pate Ki: Big victory for the Hindu side! Found Baba in the basement of Gyanvapi?
delhi services bill,delhi service bill,delhi ordinance bill,amit shah on delhi service bill,amit shah on delhi service bill live,delhi ordinance,delhi service bill in lok sabha,amit shah on delhi services bill,delhi services bill in hindi,delhi ordinance news,delhi services bill in parliament,delhi service bill kya hai,delhi civil service bill,delhi services bill upsc,delhi services bill news,delhi services bill kya hai,delhi services bill in lok sabha,