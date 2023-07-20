trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638174
DNA: Analysis of massive devastation caused by landslide in Raigad.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
DNA: It is said that the law of nature is the biggest law, and no one knows what nature will do when. It was raining heavily in Raigarh when the accident happened...it was night time...so most of the people were in their homes...but the sudden landslide reduced the entire village to a pile of mud.
