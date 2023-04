videoDetails

DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

ISRO did the autonomous landing test of its reusable launch vehicle. This test took place at DRDO's Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka. Watch ISRO's 'Rocket Revolution' flying test in DNA.