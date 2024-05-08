Advertisement
DNA: Anti-India Pakistani journalists in America

May 08, 2024
Recently, the US State Department has given reactions regarding relations between India and America, Indian democracy, the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CAA. And behind these are those journalists with anti-India thinking, who ask such questions as part of their agenda. Mushfikul Fazal Ansare and Jahanzaib Ali are such journalists.

