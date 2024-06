videoDetails

DNA: Army gets Nagastra-1

Sonam | Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 12:14 AM IST

Indian Army has received the first batch of Nagastra-1. Nagastra is a Kamakazi Drones. Kamakazi were fighter jets of the Japanese Air Force, which were used to carry out suicide attacks by filling them with explosives. Nagastra is also a drone working on attack technology.