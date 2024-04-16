Advertisement
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail

Sonam|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
Now we will analyze the tears of Bhagwant Mann who met Kejriwal in Tihar Jail... Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Tihar Jail... After the meeting, when Bhagwant Mann came out of jail. When he came, his throat was choked...there were tears in his eyes...the Chief Minister of Punjab looked quite emotional.

