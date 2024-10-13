videoDetails

DNA: Bhagwat's advice to Hindus!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 13, 2024, 02:34 AM IST

Today, a weapon worship was organized inside the RSS headquarters in Nagpur...where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performed the weapon worship...in this worship, swords, spears and shields were smeared with tilak and flowers were offered to them. After the weapon worship, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also gave a speech...referring to the Hindus of Bangladesh in his speech, Mohan Bhagwat said that the Hindus of Bangladesh were united...on the strength of this unity, they were able to stand against the fundamentalists.