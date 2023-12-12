trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698252
DNA: Bhajan Lal Rajasthan New CM: Modi-Shah's 'CM Masterstroke'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Bhajan Lal Rajasthan New CM: Many big names involved in this race were disappointed when Bhajan Lal Sharma became the Chief Minister. The biggest name among them is Vasundhara Raje Scindia who struggled a lot to make herself the Chief Minister. But what happened in the end? That slip came into the hands of Vasundhara Raje in which the name of the Chief Minister was written. But that name was Bhajanlal Sharma. Imagine how bad Vasundhara Raje Scindia must have felt when the responsibility of proposing Bhajanlal Sharma's name was handed over to her.

