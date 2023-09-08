trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659734
DNA: Biden-Modi duo is a hit!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
US President Joe Biden has reached Delhi to attend the G20 Summit being held in India. Joe Biden has visited India for the first time after becoming President. Joe Biden received a warm welcome at the airport. Union Minister VK Singh received Joe Biden. After this Joe Biden met PM Modi. Bilateral talks took place between India and America at the PM's residence. Many important issues were discussed in this meeting. Pictures of the meeting between the two leaders have also surfaced.
DNA: G20 platform...the world will see India's 'power'!
play icon4:4
DNA: G20 platform...the world will see India's 'power'!
Why are leaders of 'powerful' countries meeting children as soon as they reach India?
play icon5:27
Why are leaders of 'powerful' countries meeting children as soon as they reach India?
DNA: 'I am proud to be a Hindu..' says Sunak
play icon6:3
DNA: 'I am proud to be a Hindu..' says Sunak
Joe Biden Reaches India
play icon5:6
Joe Biden Reaches India
Joe Biden Reaches India: Modi-Biden talks begin
play icon1:37
Joe Biden Reaches India: Modi-Biden talks begin

