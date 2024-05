videoDetails

DNA: Big action on private schools

Sonam | Updated: May 29, 2024, 12:28 AM IST

Some renowned private schools in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, were looting the parents of their children for a long time, sometimes in the name of fees and sometimes in the name of books...about which the administration was receiving complaints for many days. These people used to work like a gang…after which Jabalpur administration started a big operation to break the back of the education mafia.