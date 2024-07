videoDetails

DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus

Sonam | Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 02:36 AM IST

Today, in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, the administration's bulldozer attacked the illegal occupation of a scrap dealer named Salim. Salim had illegally occupied government land. Here he had built a yard. And in this yard, vehicles used for smuggling of cattle were hidden. Salim's fake work was that of a scrap dealer. The real work was cow smuggling.