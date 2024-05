videoDetails

DNA: Big news for health insurance people

Sonam | Updated: May 31, 2024, 01:56 AM IST

Now medical insurance companies will have to give final authorization within 3 hours of receiving the patient's discharge request from the hospital. That means the claim will have to pass or fail. If the hospital charges extra charges from the policy holder due to delay of more than three hours in claim approval, then that charge will have to be borne by the insurance company.