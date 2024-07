videoDetails

DNA: Big revelation on 'communal deceit' with Kanwariyas

Sonam | Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 02:16 AM IST

Just before the Kanwar Yatra in UP, a new dispute has broken out between Hindus and Muslims. Kanwar pilgrims are often cheated. Such dhabas on the way, which are named Neelkanth Family Restaurant, Janta Vaishno Dhaba, Khatu Shyam Restaurant or similar, many times their real owners are Muslims.