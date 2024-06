videoDetails

DNA: Big revelation on NEET results

Sonam | Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 01:38 AM IST

Was there a well-planned conspiracy behind releasing the NEET results on the same day as the election results? For the first time in NEET exam, 67 students have got 720 marks out of 720. This is the first time that such a large number of students have achieved Hundred Percent Score. NEET result is out but now it is being said that there is rigging and irregularities in the result.