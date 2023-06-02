NewsVideos
DNA Breaking: PM Modi spoke to Railway Minister on Balasore train accident

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
Coromandel Express has become a victim of train accident in Balasore, Odisha. Many people have been injured in this accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and informed that he has spoken to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on this incident.

