DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case

Sonam | Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 01:44 AM IST

The dispute between the children studying in a school in Udaipur escalated so much that one child stabbed the other with knives... Earlier there were protests regarding this incident of knife attack and today the administration ran a bulldozer on that house... Where the accused lived... Even before the action started, heavy police force had reached the area and then by using two bulldozers, they started demolishing the house from both sides... The police have already arrested the minor accused.