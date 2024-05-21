Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2751298
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: By 2050, 50% of the world will wear glasses!

Sonam|Updated: May 21, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, 30 percent of the people in the world are currently suffering from myopia. And by the year 2050 this figure will increase to more than 50%. That means in the year 2050 the world will have a population of 1000. 50 percent of its population will suffer from myopia. Myopia is also being considered as the next epidemic. In India, one out of every four children in cities and one out of every seven children in villages is wearing spectacles.

All Videos

DNA: Entry of New Corona Variant in India!
Play Icon02:19
DNA: Entry of New Corona Variant in India!
DNA: What is Jagannath and Sambit Patra Controversy?
Play Icon04:37
DNA: What is Jagannath and Sambit Patra Controversy?
Baat Pate Ki: Controversy over Sambit Patra's 'Jagannath' remark
Play Icon29:20
Baat Pate Ki: Controversy over Sambit Patra's 'Jagannath' remark
Rajneeti: The secret of Modi's visit to Bihar?
Play Icon25:14
Rajneeti: The secret of Modi's visit to Bihar?
Taal Thok Ke : Nana Patole Insults Yogi Adityanath
Play Icon44:28
Taal Thok Ke : Nana Patole Insults Yogi Adityanath

Trending Videos

DNA: Entry of New Corona Variant in India!
play icon2:19
DNA: Entry of New Corona Variant in India!
DNA: What is Jagannath and Sambit Patra Controversy?
play icon4:37
DNA: What is Jagannath and Sambit Patra Controversy?
Baat Pate Ki: Controversy over Sambit Patra's 'Jagannath' remark
play icon29:20
Baat Pate Ki: Controversy over Sambit Patra's 'Jagannath' remark
Rajneeti: The secret of Modi's visit to Bihar?
play icon25:14
Rajneeti: The secret of Modi's visit to Bihar?
Taal Thok Ke : Nana Patole Insults Yogi Adityanath
play icon44:28
Taal Thok Ke : Nana Patole Insults Yogi Adityanath