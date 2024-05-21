videoDetails

DNA: By 2050, 50% of the world will wear glasses!

Sonam | Updated: May 21, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, 30 percent of the people in the world are currently suffering from myopia. And by the year 2050 this figure will increase to more than 50%. That means in the year 2050 the world will have a population of 1000. 50 percent of its population will suffer from myopia. Myopia is also being considered as the next epidemic. In India, one out of every four children in cities and one out of every seven children in villages is wearing spectacles.