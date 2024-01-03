trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705907
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!

Sonam|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
You must have heard about this law CAA i.e. Citizenship Amendment Act four years ago. But the rules of this law passed in December 2019 could not be decided, due to which this law has not been implemented till date. There is confirmed news quoting news agency PTI that the government can notify the rules of CAA 2019 before the Lok Sabha elections. This law will come into effect after the rules of CAA are decided.

