DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!

Sonam|Updated: May 20, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
Non-resident Indians are protesting on the streets in Prince Edward Island and Montreal. These are those people who were living in Canada for the purpose of studying or working. A few days ago, many states of Canada made some special changes in their Immigration Policy. Due to the change in Immigration Policy, the sword of deportation is hanging over these Indians. These people are now protesting against the Canadian government. Canada has changed its Immigration Policy, but there has been no change in its Khalistani First Policy. Canada has been following an unwritten Khalistani First Policy for the last several years.

