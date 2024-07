videoDetails

DNA: Centre vs Yogi on Toll!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 02:06 AM IST

Right now there is a tussle going on in UP BJP that now it has become Union Minister versus Yogi's minister. Highway toll became the reason for the conflict between the two ministers. When Union Minister Anupriya Patel wrote a letter terming a toll plaza as wrong, in response the UP government minister also wrote a letter and termed Anupriya Patel's claim as wrong. The question is whether the toll conflict will escalate.