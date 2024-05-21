videoDetails

DNA: Chaos At Akhilesh Yadav's Azamgarh Rally

Sonam | Updated: May 21, 2024, 11:46 PM IST

Both UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav were in Azamgarh. In the rally held by Yogi Adityanath today in Azamgarh, the public stood in a disciplined manner. At Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Azamgarh, the crowd once again broke all the barricades. Akhilesh Yadav had gone to Azamgarh to seek votes for his candidate Daroga Prasad. After some time, the crowd broke the barricade and ran towards the stage.