DNA: Chaos At Akhilesh Yadav's Azamgarh Rally

Sonam|Updated: May 21, 2024, 11:46 PM IST
Both UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav were in Azamgarh. In the rally held by Yogi Adityanath today in Azamgarh, the public stood in a disciplined manner. At Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Azamgarh, the crowd once again broke all the barricades. Akhilesh Yadav had gone to Azamgarh to seek votes for his candidate Daroga Prasad. After some time, the crowd broke the barricade and ran towards the stage.

DNA: By 2050, 50% of the world will wear glasses!
Play Icon02:03
DNA: By 2050, 50% of the world will wear glasses!
DNA: Entry of New Corona Variant in India!
Play Icon02:19
DNA: Entry of New Corona Variant in India!
DNA: What is Jagannath and Sambit Patra Controversy?
Play Icon04:37
DNA: What is Jagannath and Sambit Patra Controversy?
Baat Pate Ki: Controversy over Sambit Patra's 'Jagannath' remark
Play Icon29:20
Baat Pate Ki: Controversy over Sambit Patra's 'Jagannath' remark
Rajneeti: The secret of Modi's visit to Bihar?
Play Icon25:14
Rajneeti: The secret of Modi's visit to Bihar?

