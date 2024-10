videoDetails

DNA: Chaos in Garba Pandals: Tilak Rules and Bouncers Clash with Police

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 02:34 AM IST

Controversies surrounding Garba festivals continue across the country. In Vadodara, a pandal has implemented a rule to apply tilak to every visitor before entry. Meanwhile, in Navsari, a scuffle broke out between police and bouncers when officers attempted to enter a Garba pandal for inspection.