DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

In the year 2008, several serial bomb blasts took place one after the other inside Jaipur. The Rajasthan High Court had acquitted the accused of these blasts. While the lower court had sentenced these criminals to death. The Rajasthan ATS did not present evidence against the accused under a well-planned conspiracy.