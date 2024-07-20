videoDetails

DNA: Chhatrapati Shivaji's 'Wagh Nakh' Arrives In Mumbai

Sonam | Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 02:32 AM IST

BJP and NDA have definitely got an election weapon in Maharashtra. That weapon is Chhatrapati Shivaji's wagh-nakh. The same tiger's claw...the same iron claw like lion's nails, which Shivaji Maharaj used to wear secretly on his hand, and with which he had torn the stomach of Mughal commander Afzal Khan and taken out his intestines. Shivaji had finished all his work with wagh-nakh. Wagh-nakh, brought to India from the London Museum, has been put on display in a glass bulletproof cover at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Museum in Satara.