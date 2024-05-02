Advertisement
DNA: Child Marriage in United States?

Sonam|Updated: May 02, 2024, 02:46 AM IST
America expresses concern about child marriage in other countries. Even in many countries it opposes child marriage. But shocking reports have emerged regarding child marriage taking place in America itself. You will be a little surprised to know that in 38 out of 50 states of America, child marriage is still legally permitted.

