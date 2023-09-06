trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658886
DNA: China Bans iPhone Use for Government Officials

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Now we will do a DNA test on the 'fear' that China has about the iPhone... China is eager to spy on others, it adopts different methods to steal the data of others... You will remember, this year China had flown a spy balloon in the sky of America... which was shot down by America... China's theft was caught... but now China is afraid of its own spying. . That too from iphone.
