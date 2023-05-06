हिन्दी
News
Videos
DNA: Clear message to Bilawal... PoK is ours!
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 06, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Pakistan's foreign minister had come to talk about Kashmir in the SCO meeting, but India bluntly told him to forget Kashmir..now you save PoK.
