Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2799917https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-cm-yogi-adityanaths-fiery-speech-2799917.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: CM Yogi Adityanath's Fiery Speech

Sonam|Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 03:18 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
On one hand, Pakistan is spreading its false propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir in the world, while on the other hand, Kashmir is celebrating the biggest festival of democracy.. Voting has been done in two phases in Jammu and Kashmir.. and preparations for the third phase are on.. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath reached Ramnagar Vidhan Sabha of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday for election campaign.. What CM Yogi said from here about Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir has left the rulers of Pakistan worried..

All Videos

DNA: Why is God imprisoned in police station for 38 years?
Play Icon05:11
DNA: Why is God imprisoned in police station for 38 years?
Taal Thok Ke: Uproar over Bulldozer Action in Somnath!
Play Icon42:43
Taal Thok Ke: Uproar over Bulldozer Action in Somnath!
Israel Killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah
Play Icon03:32
Israel Killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah
Durgesh Kumar's gives big advice amid Zee Conclave
Play Icon46:12
Durgesh Kumar's gives big advice amid Zee Conclave
Watch Zee News' Exclusive Conversation with Devendra Fadnavis
Play Icon05:14
Watch Zee News' Exclusive Conversation with Devendra Fadnavis

Trending Videos

DNA: Why is God imprisoned in police station for 38 years?
play icon5:11
DNA: Why is God imprisoned in police station for 38 years?
Taal Thok Ke: Uproar over Bulldozer Action in Somnath!
play icon42:43
Taal Thok Ke: Uproar over Bulldozer Action in Somnath!
Israel Killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah
play icon3:32
Israel Killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah
Durgesh Kumar's gives big advice amid Zee Conclave
play icon46:12
Durgesh Kumar's gives big advice amid Zee Conclave
Watch Zee News' Exclusive Conversation with Devendra Fadnavis
play icon5:14
Watch Zee News' Exclusive Conversation with Devendra Fadnavis