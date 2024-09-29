videoDetails

DNA: CM Yogi Adityanath's Fiery Speech

Sonam | Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 03:18 AM IST

On one hand, Pakistan is spreading its false propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir in the world, while on the other hand, Kashmir is celebrating the biggest festival of democracy.. Voting has been done in two phases in Jammu and Kashmir.. and preparations for the third phase are on.. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath reached Ramnagar Vidhan Sabha of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday for election campaign.. What CM Yogi said from here about Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir has left the rulers of Pakistan worried..