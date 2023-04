videoDetails

DNA: CM Yogi's last warning to the mafia in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 12:38 AM IST

Shaista is still absconding after the death of son Asad and husband Atiq. Police say that he was very close to Shaista, but she managed to dodge the police. At the same time, preparations have been made for Baba's bulldozer to run at the house of Guddu Muslim, an important character in this episode.