DNA: 'Congress Formula' of seat sharing in I.N.D.I.A

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 10:48 PM IST
The Congress party is planning to contest a total of 375 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Out of total 543 seats of Lok Sabha, Congress wants to contest 375 seats i.e. about 70 percent of seats alone and wants to give only 168 seats to the remaining 26 parties of INDI alliance.

