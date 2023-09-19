trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664614
DNA: Contribution of Sarpanch Neeru in women's welfare

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
If women get reservation, get equal status with men and move forward, then our society will also progress and this thinking is being carried forward by Neeru Yadav, Sarpanch of Lambi Ahir village of Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.
