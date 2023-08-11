trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647457
DNA Corruption Story LIVE: Retired store keeper's luxurious 'Sheeshmahal'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 12:42 AM IST
Retired store keeper of Madhya Pradesh, who gets only 45000 salary, built a luxurious 'Sheeshmahal' worth crores.

