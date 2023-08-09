trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646581
DNA: 'Culprit' of 43-year-old riots found

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
The investigation report, which became public after 43 years, claimed that the riots in Moradabad were organized to get the votes of the Muslims, in which the leaders of the Muslim League played a role. But knowing the truth that has come out in the investigation report, it is suspected that it was not so that this report was suppressed due to the fear of displeasure of Muslim voters.

